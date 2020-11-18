FABRK (FAB) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

FABRK (CURRENCY:FAB) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. One FABRK token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global and Bithumb. FABRK has a market cap of $12.29 million and $724,921.00 worth of FABRK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FABRK has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000026 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

