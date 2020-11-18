Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.84.

FB stock opened at $275.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.68. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $783.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total transaction of $3,177,592.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,237.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,266 shares of company stock valued at $47,230,503. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after buying an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

