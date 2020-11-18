Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Sets New 52-Week High at $477.36

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $477.36 and last traded at $473.18, with a volume of 2133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $473.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.57.

The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $4,127,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,953,233.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total transaction of $2,164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $10,546,350 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,445,000 after acquiring an additional 175,281 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 443,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,730,000 after acquiring an additional 37,752 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 403,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,626,000 after purchasing an additional 88,221 shares during the period. AF Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,563,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 369,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

