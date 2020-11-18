Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,434,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 128,848 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.80% of Fate Therapeutics worth $97,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,469,000 after purchasing an additional 466,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,030.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $3,112,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,199 shares of company stock worth $5,875,200. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FATE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

