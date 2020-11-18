Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Shares Gap Down to $8.10

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $6.00. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 4,269 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FMO)
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.
Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.