Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Shares Gap Down to $8.10

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $6.00. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 4,269 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 51,173 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 239,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FMO)

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

