First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $17.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $131.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.66. First Community has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Equities analysts expect that First Community will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 382.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 229,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

