First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FCCO. Stephens initiated coverage on First Community in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Community in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $17.60 on Monday. First Community has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. First Community had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 16.65%. Research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Community by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Community by 382.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 229,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

