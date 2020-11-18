First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FFBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $26.19.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $161.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vince Berta purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,486.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 50.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 216,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

