First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.41. First Foundation posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $75.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FFWM shares. ValuEngine raised First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in First Foundation by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,467,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 450,101 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in First Foundation by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,435,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,441,000 after purchasing an additional 345,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Foundation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Foundation by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 63,475 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $18.23 on Friday. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

