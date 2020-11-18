First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.30

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 7639 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

FFWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.48.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $75.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. On average, analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $152,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Foundation by 34.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 17,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in First Foundation by 73.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in First Foundation by 9.1% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

