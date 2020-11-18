First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 79.6% from the October 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FEM stock opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter.

