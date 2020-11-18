First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Up 78.9% in October

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the October 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $237,000.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

FIF opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.