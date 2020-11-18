First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,651,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 19.54% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $43,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $26.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.