Flash (FLASH) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $543.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Flash coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Flash has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $543.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00025811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00154979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.36 or 0.00893749 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00204573 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002096 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00369105 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s launch date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

