Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

FLS stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.61.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Flowserve by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Flowserve by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 747,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 154,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 59,477 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

