Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Flowserve from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Flowserve from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $33.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.42 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 267.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

