FMC (NYSE:FMC) Given New $137.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $121.00 to $137.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.94.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE FMC opened at $115.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $116.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.81 and its 200-day moving average is $103.59.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.