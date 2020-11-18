FNB Protocol (FNB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One FNB Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Allbit. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $18.75 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00025907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00154981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.85 or 0.00896499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00204575 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002123 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00369075 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,373,943,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.