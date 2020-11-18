Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.05.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $922,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $499,396. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,093,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,875,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,440,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,505,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,359 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 313,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.