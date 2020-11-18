Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 793,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,672,000 after buying an additional 28,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

