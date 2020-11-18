Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.51

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.51 and last traded at $74.37, with a volume of 1213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.18.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Forward Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.68%.

In related news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $286,429.68. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 42,777 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52,679 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

