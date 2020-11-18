Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,423 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of Freshpet worth $97,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 36.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,719,000 after acquiring an additional 775,811 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 45.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 616,068 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 24.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 710,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140,631 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRPT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

In other Freshpet news, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,674.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,646,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,209 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,724 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $136.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.92. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,241.48 and a beta of 0.83. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $139.71.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

