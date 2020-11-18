FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) Issued By National Bank Financial

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$43.50 to C$47.50 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of AIF opened at C$48.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 118.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. Altus Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$33.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.63.

In related news, Senior Officer Liana Turrin sold 4,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total transaction of C$276,965.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at C$882,435.45. Also, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total transaction of C$273,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$389,798.09. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,028 shares of company stock worth $765,742.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

