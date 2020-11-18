FY2020 Earnings Estimate for BRT Apartments Corp. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for BRT Apartments in a research report issued on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%.

BRT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

NYSE:BRT opened at $13.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $237.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 83,087 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59,935 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 125,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 51,337 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 5,712.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,845 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.