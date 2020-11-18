FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Leap Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.00). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $2.50 price objective on Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leap Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $1.54 on Monday. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $91.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Old Well Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

