FY2020 Earnings Estimate for StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) Issued By Raymond James

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.25.

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) stock opened at C$3.98 on Monday. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$4.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.17.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,099 shares in the company, valued at C$486,183.53. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 138,666 shares of company stock valued at $413,397.

About StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V)

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

