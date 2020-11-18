FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($4.08) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.30). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.67) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATRA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $20.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.26. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 457.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,526,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,384,000 after buying an additional 2,894,071 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 391.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,733,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after buying an additional 2,177,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 34.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,969,000 after buying an additional 1,423,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 198.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,309,000 after buying an additional 1,338,395 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,642,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,643,000 after buying an additional 820,304 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $138,675.00. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

