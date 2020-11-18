FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Lemonade, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Lemonade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will earn ($6.21) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($6.28). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.74) EPS.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Lemonade stock opened at $65.26 on Monday. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $96.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.20.

In other Lemonade news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,450,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jorge Espinel sold 20,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $1,151,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,670,000.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.