FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will earn ($3.56) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.71). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of MIRM opened at $20.11 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $28.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 541,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 123,112 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 227,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 60,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

