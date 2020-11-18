FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Prothena Co. plc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Prothena in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.70) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.69). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Get Prothena alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $12.35 on Monday. Prothena has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $493.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.85.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prothena by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 22.1% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 642,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Prothena by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Prothena by 23.3% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Prothena by 5.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.