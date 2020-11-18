FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) Issued By Desjardins (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) in a report released on Wednesday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Desjardins also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of CVE:TTR opened at C$2.42 on Monday. Titanium Transportation Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.06 and a 12-month high of C$2.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 million and a PE ratio of 22.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04.

About Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

