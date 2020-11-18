FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Issued By Piper Sandler

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vroom in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now expects that the company will earn ($1.71) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.60). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Benchmark downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $35.56 on Monday. Vroom has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vroom in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vroom in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

