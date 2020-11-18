FY2020 EPS Estimates for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Raised by Analyst

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Affimed in a report released on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.57). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Affimed alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFMD. Laidlaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

AFMD stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $339.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.44. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 107.88% and a negative net margin of 172.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 500.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.