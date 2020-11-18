FY2020 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) Cut by Analyst

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.28) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.27). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) alerts:

Separately, Bloom Burton lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

TSE:AUP opened at C$17.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 17.23 and a quick ratio of 16.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.29. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$6.99 and a 1-year high of C$28.59.

In related news, insider Chin Kyu Huh sold 48,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.91, for a total value of C$964,988.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,499,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$129,438,084.24.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.