FY2020 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.83). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AUPH. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $13.55 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,609,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,474,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,599 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,590,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 146.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 260,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

