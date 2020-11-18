FY2020 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) Increased by Desjardins (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) – Desjardins lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$222.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$250.00 to C$258.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$247.00 to C$249.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$235.09.

BYD opened at C$220.02 on Monday. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$125.01 and a 1-year high of C$231.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$204.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$202.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

In related news, Senior Officer Tim O’day sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$219.50, for a total value of C$4,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,927,943.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

