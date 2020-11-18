FY2020 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) Raised by Analyst

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BYD. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$222.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$250.00 to C$258.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$235.09.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$220.02 on Monday. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a one year low of C$125.01 and a one year high of C$231.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 94.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$204.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$202.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Tim O’day sold 20,000 shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$219.50, for a total transaction of C$4,390,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,927,943.

About Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

