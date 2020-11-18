FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.78) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.89). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $16.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $805.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.76. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $51,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,220 shares in the company, valued at $15,251,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,201 shares of company stock valued at $111,216. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 87,375 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

