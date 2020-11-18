FY2020 EPS Estimates for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Lowered by Analyst

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Datadog in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Datadog’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DDOG. BidaskClub downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of DDOG opened at $88.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,404.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $1,067,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,467,317.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 32,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $2,747,698.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,265,330 shares of company stock worth $127,856,125 over the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 362.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,965 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 562.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,224,000 after purchasing an additional 588,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Datadog by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,864,000 after purchasing an additional 506,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Datadog by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 580,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,311,000 after purchasing an additional 447,982 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

