FY2020 EPS Estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) Increased by Analyst

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$42.00 to C$46.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE GDI opened at C$40.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a one year low of C$24.19 and a one year high of C$43.67.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.