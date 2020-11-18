FY2020 EPS Estimates for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Grocery Outlet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.50 million. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of GO stock opened at $37.10 on Monday. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 11,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $460,027.24. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,080.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 559,202 shares of company stock valued at $23,153,656 in the last ninety days.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

