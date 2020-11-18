FY2020 EPS Estimates for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Decreased by Analyst

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guardant Health in a research report issued on Thursday, November 12th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.98) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.54). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GH. BidaskClub upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

NASDAQ GH opened at $106.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.33. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 199.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Guardant Health news, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $943,144.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,168.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $2,827,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,775.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,565,774 shares of company stock worth $765,445,454. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

