FY2020 EPS Estimates for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Decreased by Analyst

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) – B. Riley dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heat Biologics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Zelin now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ HTBX opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 579.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Heat Biologics by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Heat Biologics news, Director Edward B. Smith III sold 103,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $106,403.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

