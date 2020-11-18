FY2020 EPS Estimates for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Decreased by Truist Securiti

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HIW. Mizuho reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $37.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Anderson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 61.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth $81,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth $95,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth $177,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

