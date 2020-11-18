FY2020 EPS Estimates for Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) (TSE:HNL) Increased by Analyst

Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) (TSE:HNL) – Cormark increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.28.

TSE:HNL opened at C$5.72 on Monday. Horizon North Logistics Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$6.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.05 million and a P/E ratio of 3.17.

About Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO)

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.