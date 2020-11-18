FY2020 EPS Estimates for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Cut by Wedbush

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunic in a report released on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.94) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.67). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.72) EPS.

IMUX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Immunic from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $18.62 on Monday. Immunic has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $385.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter worth $1,663,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Immunic by 78.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter worth $1,491,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Immunic by 303.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Immunic during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

