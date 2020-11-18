FY2020 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.39%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

IPAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BWS Financial raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

IPAR stock opened at $57.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $79.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Inter Parfums by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 4.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Inter Parfums by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

