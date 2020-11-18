FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Boosted by Analyst

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) – Research analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 3.43%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,824.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Targeted Opportunity F. Juniper sold 62,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $433,205.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,264 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

