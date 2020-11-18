FY2020 EPS Estimates for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Lifted by Desjardins

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Desjardins increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a report on Sunday, October 25th.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

