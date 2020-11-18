FY2020 EPS Estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Lifted by Analyst

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.70) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.75). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.40) EPS.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TCRR. Wedbush increased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCR2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $29.34 on Monday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04).

In other TCR2 Therapeutics news, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.